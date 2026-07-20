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    Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger offshore Humboldt Bay

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay hoists a 51-year-old woman from the Carnival Luminosa 45 miles offshore Humboldt Bay, July 16, 2026, after Sector Humboldt Bay Watchstanders received a medevac request for a passenger experiencing symptoms of a stroke. The woman was reportedly in stable condition and brought safely to Mendocino Coast Hospital in Fort Bragg, California. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 16:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015431
    VIRIN: 260723-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_111851629
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Cruise
    helicopter
    medevac
    rescue

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