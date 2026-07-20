Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger offshore Humboldt Bay

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay hoists a 51-year-old woman from the Carnival Luminosa 45 miles offshore Humboldt Bay, July 16, 2026, after Sector Humboldt Bay Watchstanders received a medevac request for a passenger experiencing symptoms of a stroke. The woman was reportedly in stable condition and brought safely to Mendocino Coast Hospital in Fort Bragg, California. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 16:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015431
|VIRIN:
|260723-G-G0211-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111851629
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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