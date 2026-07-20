Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger offshore Humboldt Bay

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay conducts a medevac 45 miles offshore from Humboldt Bay, California, July 16, 2026. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay received a report from a cruise ship requesting a medevac for a passenger aboard who was experiencing a medical emergency and was taken to Mendocino Coast Hospital in Fort Bragg.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 15:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015423
|VIRIN:
|260716-G-QP014-7546
|Filename:
|DOD_111851468
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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