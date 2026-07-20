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    Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger offshore Humboldt Bay

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay conducts a medevac 45 miles offshore from Humboldt Bay, California, July 16, 2026. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay received a report from a cruise ship requesting a medevac for a passenger aboard who was experiencing a medical emergency and was taken to Mendocino Coast Hospital in Fort Bragg.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015423
    VIRIN: 260716-G-QP014-7546
    Filename: DOD_111851468
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    TAGS

    airstation
    cruise passenger rescue
    medevac
    Cruise Ship
    USCG
    USCG Air Station Humboldt Bay

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