Coast Guard Air Station Sitka rescues 11-year-old boy in Gulf of Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015403" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka conducted a medical evacuation of an 11-year-old boy from cruise ship Norwegian Joy in the Gulf of Alaska, July 11, 2026. Emergency medical services met the 11-year-old boy in Juneau once the helicopter landed.



This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring out flight information.



(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop)