Coast Guard Air Station Sitka rescues 11-year-old boy in Gulf of Alaska

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka conducted a medical evacuation of an 11-year-old boy from cruise ship Norwegian Joy in the Gulf of Alaska, July 11, 2026. Emergency medical services met the 11-year-old boy in Juneau once the helicopter landed.
This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring out flight information.
(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 14:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015403
|VIRIN:
|260716-G-FK377-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111851279
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|SITKA, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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