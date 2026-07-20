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    Coast Guard Air Station Sitka rescues 11-year-old boy in Gulf of Alaska

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    SITKA, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka conducted a medical evacuation of an 11-year-old boy from cruise ship Norwegian Joy in the Gulf of Alaska, July 11, 2026. Emergency medical services met the 11-year-old boy in Juneau once the helicopter landed.

    This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring out flight information.

    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015403
    VIRIN: 260716-G-FK377-1005
    Filename: DOD_111851279
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: SITKA, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Gulf of Alaska
    MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
    Coast Guard Air Station Sitka
    CoastGuardNewsWire
    medevac
    Coast Guard Arctic District

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