Freedom 250 - Moody Heritage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015332" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For generations, Flying Tigers have set the standard for courage, precision and relentless readiness. Today, the Airmen of the 23d Wing carry that legacy into every attack sortie, rescue mission and support operation that keeps our force combat‑ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Jailey Ferrer Negron)