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    Freedom 250 - Moody Heritage

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    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bre Lewis 

    23rd Wing

    For generations, Flying Tigers have set the standard for courage, precision and relentless readiness. Today, the Airmen of the 23d Wing carry that legacy into every attack sortie, rescue mission and support operation that keeps our force combat‑ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Jailey Ferrer Negron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 12:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015332
    VIRIN: 260720-F-DD357-1001
    Filename: DOD_111850928
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, Freedom 250 - Moody Heritage, by A1C Bre Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACC
    23d Wing
    Lead Wing
    America250
    Freedom250

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