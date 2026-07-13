For generations, Flying Tigers have set the standard for courage, precision and relentless readiness. Today, the Airmen of the 23d Wing carry that legacy into every attack sortie, rescue mission and support operation that keeps our force combat‑ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Jailey Ferrer Negron)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 12:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015332
|VIRIN:
|260720-F-DD357-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111850928
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom 250 - Moody Heritage, by A1C Bre Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.