Cultural Exchange/Survival Demonstration B_Roll

U.S. Ambassador to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen, Australian Army Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia, Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans for U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and U.S. Army Soldiers participated in a survival demonstration with the Bangladesh Army during Exercise Tiger Lightning in Bangladesh on July 19, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Reetz.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 12:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015329
|VIRIN:
|260719-A-LO422-6221
|Filename:
|DOD_111850883
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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