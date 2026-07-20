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    2026 LCID Electronic Systems Directorate Portfolio Overview

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    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Lea Kirkwood, Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Electronic Systems Directorate, provides an overview of the directorate’s portfolio leading up to the 2026 Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID). LCID) and Air Force Research Lab’s (AFRL) Wright Dialogue with Industry (WDI) will take place July 27 – 31, 2026. Both events are co-hosted with Dayton Defense and will be held at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton, Ohio. Though standalone events, LCID and WDI are aligned to gain efficiencies in sharing information, collaboration, and discussion. LCID focuses on the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's future requirements, collaboration opportunities, and topics covering the entire acquisition life cycle and management across AFLCMC portfolios. Historically, LCID has hosted more than 1,000 Government, Industry, and academic attendees and every AFLCMC program office. (U.S. Air Force video by Roderick Berry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 12:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1015326
    VIRIN: 260716-F-PR861-1002
    Filename: DOD_111850862
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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    TAGS

    AFMC
    innovation
    AFLCMC
    LCID.
    Industry Partnership

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