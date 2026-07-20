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    Jungle Introduction B-Roll

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    BANGLADESH

    07.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from U.S. Army Pacific and the Oregon National Guard, and Bangladesh soldiers of the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion learn survival techniques in Bangladesh, on July 19th, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st. Class Dustin Reetz

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 12:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015324
    VIRIN: 260719-A-LO422-7536
    Filename: DOD_111850842
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: BD

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Introduction B-Roll, by SSG Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USARPAC
    oregonnationalguard
    jungleoperations
    tigerlightning
    tigerlightning26
    tl26

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