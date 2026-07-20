Jungle Introduction B-Roll

Soldiers from U.S. Army Pacific and the Oregon National Guard, and Bangladesh soldiers of the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion learn survival techniques in Bangladesh, on July 19th, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st. Class Dustin Reetz
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 12:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015324
|VIRIN:
|260719-A-LO422-7536
|Filename:
|DOD_111850842
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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