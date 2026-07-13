U.S. Army Soldiers from the Oregon National Guard prepare, gather, and depart for Tiger Lightning at Camp Withycombe, on July 16 and 17, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Reetz.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 12:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015322
|VIRIN:
|260716-A-L0422-6122
|Filename:
|DOD_111850835
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Movement to Tiger Lightning B-Roll, by CPT Brittany Whitehead and SSG Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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