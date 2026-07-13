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    Movement to Tiger Lightning B-Roll

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    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Video by Capt. Brittany Whitehead and Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Oregon National Guard prepare, gather, and depart for Tiger Lightning at Camp Withycombe, on July 16 and 17, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Reetz.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015322
    VIRIN: 260716-A-L0422-6122
    Filename: DOD_111850835
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Movement to Tiger Lightning B-Roll, by CPT Brittany Whitehead and SSG Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    OregonNationalGuard
    tigerlightning
    tigerlightning26
    tl26

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