BAMC ScriptCenter Guide

Skip the waiting room! The Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) ScriptCenter automated lockers make picking up your prescription refills faster and more convenient than ever. Whether you are on the main hospital grounds or near the PX, this short guide walks you through everything you need to know to use the secure, automated prescription kiosks without waiting in line at the pharmacy window.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 11:59
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1015320
|VIRIN:
|260720-O-NB001-3627
|Filename:
|DOD_111850825
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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