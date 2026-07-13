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    Tiger Lightning Opening Ceremony National Anthem B-Roll

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    BANGLADESH

    07.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers and members of the 1 Parachute Commando Battalion conduct drill and ceremony for the opening ceremony of Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 19, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Reetz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 11:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015318
    VIRIN: 260719-A-LO422-1070
    Filename: DOD_111850821
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: BD

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Tiger Lightning Opening Ceremony National Anthem B-Roll, by SSG Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    usarpac
    OregonNationalGuard
    tigerlightning
    tigerlightning26
    tl26

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