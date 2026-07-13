Inside the Leadership Development Course

Lt Col Clark and MSgt Hutto-Harris summarize the core mission of the Leadership Development Course (LDC), blending the insights of commissioned and enlisted perspectives to prepare leaders for higher responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas Sr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 11:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015312
|VIRIN:
|260720-F-VY241-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111850724
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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