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    Inside the Leader Development Course

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Lt Col Clark and MSgt Hutto-Harris summarize the core mission of the Leadership Development Course (LDC), blending the insights of commissioned and enlisted perspectives to prepare leaders for higher responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas Sr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 11:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015312
    VIRIN: 260720-F-VY241-1001
    Filename: DOD_111850724
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Inside the Leader Development Course, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Leadership Development Course

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