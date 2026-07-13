AER offers PCS assistance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015296" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Emergency Relief, the Official Nonprofit of the U.S. Army, provides assistance to Soldiers, retired Soldiers and their Families during short-term, financial hardships such as Permanent Changes of Station. When Soldiers and their Families need help with first-month and last-month's rent, security deposits, or pet transportation, please visit www.ArmyEmergencyRelief.org for more information and to apply for assistance.