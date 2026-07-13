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    AER offers PCS assistance

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Kap Kim and Sean Ryan

    Army Emergency Relief

    Army Emergency Relief, the Official Nonprofit of the U.S. Army, provides assistance to Soldiers, retired Soldiers and their Families during short-term, financial hardships such as Permanent Changes of Station. When Soldiers and their Families need help with first-month and last-month's rent, security deposits, or pet transportation, please visit www.ArmyEmergencyRelief.org for more information and to apply for assistance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 10:18
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1015296
    VIRIN: 260720-A-DS387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111850467
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, AER offers PCS assistance, by Kap Kim and Sean Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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