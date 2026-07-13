AER offers PCS assistance

Army Emergency Relief, the Official Nonprofit of the U.S. Army, provides assistance to Soldiers, retired Soldiers and their Families during short-term, financial hardships such as Permanent Changes of Station. When Soldiers and their Families need help with first-month and last-month's rent, security deposits, or pet transportation, please visit www.ArmyEmergencyRelief.org for more information and to apply for assistance.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 10:18
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1015296
|VIRIN:
|260720-A-DS387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111850467
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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