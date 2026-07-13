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    Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers Discuss Exercise Tiger Lightning

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    BANGLADESH

    07.16.2026

    Video by Spc. Arianna Cox 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Oregon National Guard at Camp Withycombe are interviewed about Exercise Tiger Lightning on July 16, 2026.Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations .U.S. Army video by Spc. Arianna Cox.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 09:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1015292
    VIRIN: 260716-A-PI875-6193
    Filename: DOD_111850356
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: BD

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    This work, Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers Discuss Exercise Tiger Lightning, by SPC Arianna Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #Interviews
    #TigerLightning
    #TigerLightning26
    #TL26
    #OregonNationalGaurd

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