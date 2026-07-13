U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus celebrates Freedom250 in Kyiv, Ukraine

U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus performs alongside the Ukrainian Cultural Forces Soloists Ensemble during the "Freedom 250" celebration hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July. 2 2026. Freedom 250 marks the 250th anniversary of American independence. (Courtesy Video by Armed Forces of Ukraine)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 09:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015288
|VIRIN:
|260702-O-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111850280
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|UA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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