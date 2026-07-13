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    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus celebrates Freedom250 in Kyiv, Ukraine

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    UKRAINE

    07.01.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus performs alongside the Ukrainian Cultural Forces Soloists Ensemble during the "Freedom 250" celebration hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July. 2 2026. Freedom 250 marks the 250th anniversary of American independence. (Courtesy Video by Armed Forces of Ukraine)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 09:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015287
    VIRIN: 260702-O-AB123-1002
    Filename: DOD_111850276
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: UA

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    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    America250
    Freedom250
    freedom250ineurope

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