Missoula Children's Theatre visits NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 20, 2026) The Missoula Children’s Theatre visits Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay invites children to audition, rehearse and perform in a retelling of Hansel and Gretel, July 17, 2026. Armed Forces Network Souda Bay is a Navy-operated Armed Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine McDavid.)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 09:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015285
|VIRIN:
|260717-N-KR191-5263
|Filename:
|DOD_111850272
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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