NSA Souda Bay USO Ship Visit

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 16, 2026) The United Service Organization of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay hosts a ship visit in support of Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), July 9, 2026. Armed Forces Network Souda Bay is a Navy-operated Armed Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine McDavid.)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 09:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015284
|VIRIN:
|260709-N-KR191-9519
|Filename:
|DOD_111850271
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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