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    USAG Italy Firefighters Conduct Live-Fire Simulation Training

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.15.2026

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy firefighters combat a simulated container fire during an emergency readiness exercise at Torri di Quartesolo, Vicenza, Italy, July 16, 2026. The training rehearsed critical response maneuvers, including gear donning, hose line deployment, and live-fire entry procedures. (U.S. Army video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 07:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015276
    VIRIN: 260716-A-DO858-1001
    Filename: DOD_111850170
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USAG Italy Firefighters Conduct Live-Fire Simulation Training, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    NATO

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