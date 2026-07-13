U.S. Army Garrison Italy firefighters combat a simulated container fire during an emergency readiness exercise at Torri di Quartesolo, Vicenza, Italy, July 16, 2026. The training rehearsed critical response maneuvers, including gear donning, hose line deployment, and live-fire entry procedures. (U.S. Army video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 07:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015276
|VIRIN:
|260716-A-DO858-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111850170
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAG Italy Firefighters Conduct Live-Fire Simulation Training, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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