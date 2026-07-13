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    Freedom 250 Salute To America 4th of July 2026 USAF Flyovers

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    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    Multiple US Air Force aircraft perform aerial acrobatics and flyovers to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States, Washington D.C., July 4, 2026

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 06:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015272
    VIRIN: 260704-F-HK977-6915
    Filename: DOD_111850096
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Freedom 250 Salute To America 4th of July 2026 USAF Flyovers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USAF
    Flyovers
    US Air Force
    Freedom250

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