Freedom 250 Salute To America 4th of July 2026 Military Flyovers

Multiple aircraft perform aerial acrobatics and flyovers to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States, Washington D.C., July 4, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 06:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015271
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-HK977-5253
|Filename:
|DOD_111850093
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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