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    Freedom 250 Salute To America 4th of July 2026 Military Flyovers

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    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    Multiple aircraft perform aerial acrobatics and flyovers to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States, Washington D.C., July 4, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 06:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015271
    VIRIN: 260704-F-HK977-5253
    Filename: DOD_111850093
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Freedom 250 Salute To America 4th of July 2026 Military Flyovers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    flyover
    Washington, DC
    Freedom250

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