Soldiers from 1-294 Infantry Regiment, Guam Army National Guard, conduct an air assault training event July 18, 2026, during Exercise Keris Strike 26 near Kota Belud, Sabah, Malayia. Featuring the U.S., Malaysian, and Australian forces, Keris Strike showcases the Army's capability to project elite combat training center doctrine directly into the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Army video by Josen Pascual, Guam Army National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 06:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015269
|VIRIN:
|260718-Z-XS820-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111850042
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Keris Strike 26: Air Assault Training, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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