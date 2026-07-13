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    Keris Strike 26: Air Assault Training

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    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 1-294 Infantry Regiment, Guam Army National Guard, conduct an air assault training event July 18, 2026, during Exercise Keris Strike 26 near Kota Belud, Sabah, Malayia. Featuring the U.S., Malaysian, and Australian forces, Keris Strike showcases the Army's capability to project elite combat training center doctrine directly into the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Army video by Josen Pascual, Guam Army National Guard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 06:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015269
    VIRIN: 260718-Z-XS820-1001
    Filename: DOD_111850042
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keris Strike 26: Air Assault Training, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    UH-60 Blackhawk
    Guam Army National Guard
    air assault
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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