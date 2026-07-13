B-Roll: CSAF and CMSAF Visit Aviano

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015264" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll from U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe’s visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 9-11, 2026. The tour immersed the senior leaders in the 31st Fighter Wing mission, provided an opportunity to recognize outstanding Airmen and focused on quality-of-life initiatives for overseas service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)