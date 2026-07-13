B-Roll: CSAF and CMSAF Visit Aviano

B-Roll from U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe’s visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 9-11, 2026. The tour immersed the senior leaders in the 31st Fighter Wing mission, provided an opportunity to recognize outstanding Airmen and focused on quality-of-life initiatives for overseas service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 05:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015264
|VIRIN:
|260720-F-YT022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111850006
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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