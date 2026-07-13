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    B-Roll: CSAF and CMSAF Visit Aviano

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.19.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    B-Roll from U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe’s visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 9-11, 2026. The tour immersed the senior leaders in the 31st Fighter Wing mission, provided an opportunity to recognize outstanding Airmen and focused on quality-of-life initiatives for overseas service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 05:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015264
    VIRIN: 260720-F-YT022-1001
    Filename: DOD_111850006
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-Roll: CSAF and CMSAF Visit Aviano, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Aviano
    Ken Wilsbach
    David Wolfe
    Italy
    CSAF
    CMSAF

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