U.S. Army Oklahoma National Guard and Malaysia Army prepare for a joint artillery live fire during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 19, 2026. Keris Strike is a long-standing and evolving military exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen security partnerships among American, Australian and Malaysian military forces across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson, 204th PAD)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 05:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015263
|VIRIN:
|260719-A-MF630-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111850004
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keris Strike 26: Set up for live fire artillery exercise (no sound), by SPC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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