260717-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 17, 2026) AFN Naples video spot highlighting the Child and Youth Program Italian Cooking Class at the Teen Center on U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples Support Site. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Foote)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 04:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015262
|VIRIN:
|260717-N-RO855-1001
|PIN:
|001001
|Filename:
|DOD_111849994
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples TV Spot - Teen Center Cooking Class, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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