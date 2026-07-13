Snake Eyes ADA 1-1 Formation Run 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015256" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air Defense Artillery Regiment 1-1 run in formation at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan held on July 17, 2026. The event was held to highlight the importance of the regiment's family in a forward deployed environment and how that contributes to the overall mission readiness and combat capability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)