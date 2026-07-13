Air Defense Artillery Regiment 1-1 run in formation at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan held on July 17, 2026. The event was held to highlight the importance of the regiment's family in a forward deployed environment and how that contributes to the overall mission readiness and combat capability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 03:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015256
|VIRIN:
|260720-N-SL047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111849891
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Snake Eyes ADA 1-1 Formation Run 2026, by PO3 Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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