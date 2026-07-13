Khaan Quest 2026 highlights multinational partnership in Mongolia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015254" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members from participating nations train during Khaan Quest 2026 in Mongolia from June 20th to July 3rd 2026, strengthening multinational partnerships through peace support operations training and shared experiences. Since 2003, Khaan Quest has brought together military forces from around the world to improve interoperability, enhance readiness, and build relationships in support of future multinational peace support operations. This documentary highlights the people, partnerships, and shared purpose behind the multinational exercise. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)