Service members from participating nations train during Khaan Quest 2026 in Mongolia from June 20th to July 3rd 2026, strengthening multinational partnerships through peace support operations training and shared experiences. Since 2003, Khaan Quest has brought together military forces from around the world to improve interoperability, enhance readiness, and build relationships in support of future multinational peace support operations. This documentary highlights the people, partnerships, and shared purpose behind the multinational exercise. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 02:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015254
|VIRIN:
|260703-A-CN213-7377
|Filename:
|DOD_111849864
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|MN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Khaan Quest 2026 highlights multinational partnership in Mongolia, by SSG Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.