(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Khaan Quest 2026 highlights multinational partnership in Mongolia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONGOLIA

    07.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell 

    8th Army

    Service members from participating nations train during Khaan Quest 2026 in Mongolia from June 20th to July 3rd 2026, strengthening multinational partnerships through peace support operations training and shared experiences. Since 2003, Khaan Quest has brought together military forces from around the world to improve interoperability, enhance readiness, and build relationships in support of future multinational peace support operations. This documentary highlights the people, partnerships, and shared purpose behind the multinational exercise. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 02:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015254
    VIRIN: 260703-A-CN213-7377
    Filename: DOD_111849864
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: MN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Khaan Quest 2026 highlights multinational partnership in Mongolia, by SSG Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    PACOM
    Mongolia
    INDOPACOM
    Khaan Quest 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video