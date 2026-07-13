COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (July 7, 2026) – A public service announcement reminding personnel in the Pacific region to be prepared for the 2026 typhoon season, filmed onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, July 7, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 02:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015251
|VIRIN:
|260707-N-FJ198-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111849837
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Typhoon Readiness PSA 2026, by SN Kylie Miller and SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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