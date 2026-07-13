Typhoon Readiness PSA 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015251" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (July 7, 2026) – A public service announcement reminding personnel in the Pacific region to be prepared for the 2026 typhoon season, filmed onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, July 7, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller)