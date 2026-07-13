CALTRAP READY | Be Physically Tough

3rd Marine Division highlights the Be Physically Tough aspect initiative of Operation CALTRAP READY from 3rd Marine Division, Okinawa, Japan, on June 12, 2026. As the Marines Corps’ purpose-built Division for the littorals and as the Indo-Pacific stand-in force, our nation, allies, and partners rely on us to be ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Analia Elliott)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 03:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015250
|VIRIN:
|260612-M-OH746-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111849832
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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