(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    CALTRAP READY | Be Physically Tough

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.11.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Analia Elliott 

    3d Marine Division     

    3rd Marine Division highlights the Be Physically Tough aspect initiative of Operation CALTRAP READY from 3rd Marine Division, Okinawa, Japan, on June 12, 2026. As the Marines Corps’ purpose-built Division for the littorals and as the Indo-Pacific stand-in force, our nation, allies, and partners rely on us to be ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Analia Elliott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 03:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015250
    VIRIN: 260612-M-OH746-1001
    Filename: DOD_111849832
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CALTRAP READY | Be Physically Tough, by LCpl Analia Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines, Physical Fitness; Readiness, CALTRAP READY, 3rd MARDIV, LETHALITY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video