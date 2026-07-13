U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) conducts operations while underway in the Philippine Sea, July 12, 2026. John Paul Jones is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operate with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Kissner)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 22:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015244
|VIRIN:
|260712-N-VC040-6700
|Filename:
|DOD_111849686
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) conducts underway operations in the Philippine Sea, by SN Caleb Kissner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.