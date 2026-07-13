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    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) conducts underway operations in the Philippine Sea

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    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.11.2026

    Video by Seaman Caleb Kissner 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) conducts operations while underway in the Philippine Sea, July 12, 2026. John Paul Jones is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operate with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Kissner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 22:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015244
    VIRIN: 260712-N-VC040-6700
    Filename: DOD_111849686
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

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    This work, USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) conducts underway operations in the Philippine Sea, by SN Caleb Kissner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53)
    DESRON 15
    underway operations
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    U.S. 7th Fleet

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