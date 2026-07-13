U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) sets sea and anchor detail while arriving at Naval Base Guam, July 10, 2026. John Paul Jones forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Kissner)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 22:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015243
|VIRIN:
|260710-N-VC040-3451
|Filename:
|DOD_111849682
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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