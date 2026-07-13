USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) conducts operations in western Pacific Ocean

U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones conducts routine operations while underway in the western Pacific Ocean, July 5, 2026. John Paul Jones forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operate with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Kissner)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 22:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015242
|VIRIN:
|260629-N-VC040-1184
|Filename:
|DOD_111849678
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
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