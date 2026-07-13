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    US and Malaysian Forces Elevate Indo-Pacific Interoperability at Keris Strike 2026

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    MALAYSIA

    07.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Estefania Uribe, Fire Direction Center Chief, talks about her experience working with the Malaysian Army at Kota Belud, July 19 during Keris Strike 2026. Exercise Keris Strike focused on enhancing multinational interoperability, air-to-ground communication, and combined force readiness in the Indo-Pacific region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 20:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1015238
    VIRIN: 260719-Z-XS820-4222
    Filename: DOD_111849567
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: MY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, US and Malaysian Forces Elevate Indo-Pacific Interoperability at Keris Strike 2026, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Keris Strike 2023
    Field Artillery
    interoperability
    Indo Pacific Command
    Keris Strike 26

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