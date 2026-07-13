Staff Sgt. Estefania Uribe, Fire Direction Center Chief, talks about her experience working with the Malaysian Army at Kota Belud, July 19 during Keris Strike 2026. Exercise Keris Strike focused on enhancing multinational interoperability, air-to-ground communication, and combined force readiness in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 20:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1015238
|VIRIN:
|260719-Z-XS820-4222
|Filename:
|DOD_111849567
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|MY
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, US and Malaysian Forces Elevate Indo-Pacific Interoperability at Keris Strike 2026, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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