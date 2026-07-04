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    July 4, 2026: Fort Hamilton Cannon Salute during Sail4th 250 Observance

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    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Fort Hamilton celebrated Sail4th 250 with ceremonial cannon salutes into New York Harbor, July 4, marking America’s 250th birthday and the installation’s 200th anniversary.

    Col. Melissa Cantwell, garrison commander; Lt. Gen. Steven Gilland, Superintendent of the United States Military Academy at West Point; and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding, Fort Hamilton’s senior enlisted leader, presented challenge coins to the cannon team in recognition of their role in the historic observance.

    During the ceremony, Col. Cantwell received Congressional Citations from Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, House Minority Leader, and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, honoring Fort Hamilton’s contributions to America250. The garrison also presented its Good Neighbor Award to Ilene Sacco and Sonia Valentin for their longstanding support to the military community.

    More than 2,000+ visitors joined the waterfront celebration featuring aerial demonstrations and the maritime parade. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman - Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 19:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015235
    VIRIN: 260704-A-LO645-2004
    Filename: DOD_111849559
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: FORT HAMILTON, NEW YORK, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, July 4, 2026: Fort Hamilton Cannon Salute during Sail4th 250 Observance, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    cannon salute
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    America250
    Freedom250
    INR250

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