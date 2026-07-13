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    JTF- DC National Guardsmen patrol Logan Circle

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    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Alex Lopez 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. National Guardsmen assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, conduct presence patrols at Logan Circle in Washington, July 19, 2026. Over 5000 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alex Lopez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015231
    VIRIN: 260719-Z-TD308-9466
    Filename: DOD_111849445
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTF- DC National Guardsmen patrol Logan Circle, by SGT Alex Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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