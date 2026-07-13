JTF- DC National Guardsmen patrol Logan Circle

U.S. National Guardsmen assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, conduct presence patrols at Logan Circle in Washington, July 19, 2026. Over 5000 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alex Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 17:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015231
|VIRIN:
|260719-Z-TD308-9466
|Filename:
|DOD_111849445
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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