JTF-DC GA Guardsmen on patrol

U.S. National Guardsmen with the Georgia National Guard, currently assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, conduct a presence patrol in Washington, July 8, 2026. About 5,000 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Norris)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 13:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015222
|VIRIN:
|260708-Z-QG422-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111849309
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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