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    JTF-DC GA Guardsmen on patrol

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Norris 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. National Guardsmen with the Georgia National Guard, currently assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, conduct a presence patrol in Washington, July 8, 2026. About 5,000 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Norris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 13:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015222
    VIRIN: 260708-Z-QG422-1003
    Filename: DOD_111849309
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTF-DC GA Guardsmen on patrol, by SSG Thomas Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTFDC
    districtofcolumbia
    National Guard
    dcsafe
    DCSafeandBeauitful

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