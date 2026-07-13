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    Keris Strike 26: Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers share their field artillery training experience in Malaysia

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    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.17.2026

    Video by Spc. Williance Jean 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st class Kimberlin Turpin (left), platoon sergeant and master gunner with Bravo Company, 1-158th Field Artillery Regiment, Oklahoma Army National Guard, and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sawyer Marcum (right), fire direction officer with Bravo Company, 1-158th Field Artillery Regiment, Oklahoma Army National Guard,share their experiences working with their Malaysian Army partners during Exercise Keris Strike near Kota Belud, Sabah, Malaysia, July 17, 2026. Keris Strike is a dynamic exercise among the armies of the United States, Malaysia and Australia that sharpens readiness, builds interoperability, and reinforces our ability to fight, win and prevail throughout one of the most geographically diverse and consequential regions on the planet. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Williance Jean, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 04:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1015214
    VIRIN: 260717-A-DQ898-2326
    Filename: DOD_111849023
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Keris Strike 26: Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers share their field artillery training experience in Malaysia, by SPC Williance Jean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oklahoma Army National Guard
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    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Stirke 26

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