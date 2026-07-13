U.S. Army Sgt. 1st class Kimberlin Turpin (left), platoon sergeant and master gunner with Bravo Company, 1-158th Field Artillery Regiment, Oklahoma Army National Guard, and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sawyer Marcum (right), fire direction officer with Bravo Company, 1-158th Field Artillery Regiment, Oklahoma Army National Guard,share their experiences working with their Malaysian Army partners during Exercise Keris Strike near Kota Belud, Sabah, Malaysia, July 17, 2026. Keris Strike is a dynamic exercise among the armies of the United States, Malaysia and Australia that sharpens readiness, builds interoperability, and reinforces our ability to fight, win and prevail throughout one of the most geographically diverse and consequential regions on the planet. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Williance Jean, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 04:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1015214
|VIRIN:
|260717-A-DQ898-2326
|Filename:
|DOD_111849023
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keris Strike 26: Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers share their field artillery training experience in Malaysia, by SPC Williance Jean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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