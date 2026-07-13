Keris Strike 26: Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers share their field artillery training experience in Malaysia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015214" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st class Kimberlin Turpin (left), platoon sergeant and master gunner with Bravo Company, 1-158th Field Artillery Regiment, Oklahoma Army National Guard, and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sawyer Marcum (right), fire direction officer with Bravo Company, 1-158th Field Artillery Regiment, Oklahoma Army National Guard,share their experiences working with their Malaysian Army partners during Exercise Keris Strike near Kota Belud, Sabah, Malaysia, July 17, 2026. Keris Strike is a dynamic exercise among the armies of the United States, Malaysia and Australia that sharpens readiness, builds interoperability, and reinforces our ability to fight, win and prevail throughout one of the most geographically diverse and consequential regions on the planet. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Williance Jean, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)