Thunderbirds refine tactical movement during Keris Strike 2026

Infantrymen with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard, rehearse boarding and dismounting a UH-60 Black Hawk during helicopter insertion and extraction training as part of Exercise Keris Strike near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 16, 2026. Keris Strike 26 provides realistic training that develops combat-ready forces capable of operating alongside Australian and Malaysian partners in complex operational environments. (Oklahoma Army National Guard video by Sgt. Tyler Brahic)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 07:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015213
|VIRIN:
|260716-Z-YN655-1004
|PIN:
|000002
|Filename:
|DOD_111849009
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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