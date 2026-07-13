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    Thunderbirds refine tactical movement during Keris Strike 2026

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    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Tyler Brahic 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Infantrymen with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard, rehearse boarding and dismounting a UH-60 Black Hawk during helicopter insertion and extraction training as part of Exercise Keris Strike near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 16, 2026. Keris Strike 26 provides realistic training that develops combat-ready forces capable of operating alongside Australian and Malaysian partners in complex operational environments. (Oklahoma Army National Guard video by Sgt. Tyler Brahic)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 07:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015213
    VIRIN: 260716-Z-YN655-1004
    PIN: 000002
    Filename: DOD_111849009
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY

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    This work, Thunderbirds refine tactical movement during Keris Strike 2026, by SGT Tyler Brahic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    readiness
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    National Guard
    infantry
    KerisStrike26

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