OKNG partners with Malaysian Army for sling load training during Keris Strike 26

Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Malaysian soldiers with Bravo Battery, 6th Royal Artillery Regiment conduct sling load training with the Malaysian Army’s 105mm pack howitzer during Exercise Keris Strike near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 17, 2026. Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers participate in Keris Strike 2026 to strengthen interoperability, enhance readiness and reinforce partnerships with Australian and Malaysian forces. (Oklahoma Army National Guard video by Sgt. Tyler Brahic)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 07:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015212
|VIRIN:
|260717-A-YN655-3651
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111849008
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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