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    OKNG partners with Malaysian Army for sling load training during Keris Strike 26

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    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Tyler Brahic 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Malaysian soldiers with Bravo Battery, 6th Royal Artillery Regiment conduct sling load training with the Malaysian Army’s 105mm pack howitzer during Exercise Keris Strike near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 17, 2026. Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers participate in Keris Strike 2026 to strengthen interoperability, enhance readiness and reinforce partnerships with Australian and Malaysian forces. (Oklahoma Army National Guard video by Sgt. Tyler Brahic)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 07:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015212
    VIRIN: 260717-A-YN655-3651
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111849008
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY

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    This work, OKNG partners with Malaysian Army for sling load training during Keris Strike 26, by SGT Tyler Brahic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Oklahoma National Guard
    Sling load operations
    National Guard
    interoperability
    kerisstrike26

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