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    Guam Army National Guard and Australian Army Mortar Dry Fire

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    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.17.2026

    Video by Spc. Wesley Richardson 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Guam Army National Guard Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment and Australian Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, Australian Defence Force, conduct a joint mortar dry fire during Exercise Keris Strike near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 18, 2026. Keris Strike is a long-standing and evolving military exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen security partnerships among American, Australian and Malaysian forces in the Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wesley Richardson, 204th PAD)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 04:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015207
    VIRIN: 260718-A-MF630-8120
    Filename: DOD_111848869
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Army National Guard and Australian Army Mortar Dry Fire, by SPC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Illinois National Guard
    Australian Defence Force
    National Guard
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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