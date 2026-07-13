Guam Army National Guard Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment and Australian Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, Australian Defence Force, conduct a joint mortar dry fire during Exercise Keris Strike near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 18, 2026. Keris Strike is a long-standing and evolving military exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen security partnerships among American, Australian and Malaysian forces in the Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wesley Richardson, 204th PAD)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 04:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015207
|VIRIN:
|260718-A-MF630-8120
|Filename:
|DOD_111848869
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Guam Army National Guard and Australian Army Mortar Dry Fire, by SPC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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