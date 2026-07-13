U.S. Department of War firefighters participate in fundamentals of fire suppression training at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 13, 2026. Training at the Louis F. Garland Department of War Fire Academy provides firefighters with foundational skills in fire suppression techniques and prepares mission-ready personnel to respond to a variety of structural and emergency incidents in support of DoW operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 22:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015201
|VIRIN:
|260713-F-AX516-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111848827
|Length:
|00:10:58
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Goodfellow fire suppression training, by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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