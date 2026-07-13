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    Goodfellow fire suppression training

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole Finona 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Department of War firefighters participate in fundamentals of fire suppression training at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 13, 2026. Training at the Louis F. Garland Department of War Fire Academy provides firefighters with foundational skills in fire suppression techniques and prepares mission-ready personnel to respond to a variety of structural and emergency incidents in support of DoW operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 22:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015201
    VIRIN: 260713-F-AX516-1002
    Filename: DOD_111848827
    Length: 00:10:58
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Goodfellow fire suppression training, by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Live-Fire Training
    louis f garland fire academy

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