Goodfellow fire suppression training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015201" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Department of War firefighters participate in fundamentals of fire suppression training at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 13, 2026. Training at the Louis F. Garland Department of War Fire Academy provides firefighters with foundational skills in fire suppression techniques and prepares mission-ready personnel to respond to a variety of structural and emergency incidents in support of DoW operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)