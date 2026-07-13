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    642nd RSG prepares units for Operation Bold Eagle

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    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Christopher Oposnow 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Lt. Col. Melissa Lutnick, brigade operations officer (S-3) for the 642nd Regional Support Group, discusses the unit's role in Reception, Staging, Onward Movement and Integration (RSOI) during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. As the exercise's reception element, the 642nd RSG prepares Soldiers, equipment and sustainment resources before participating units begin training in a realistic, multi-domain environment designed to build readiness for large-scale combat operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 22:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015200
    VIRIN: 260712-A-PI744-5070
    Filename: DOD_111848822
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, 642nd RSG prepares units for Operation Bold Eagle, by MSG Christopher Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ARMEDCOM
    CSTX
    MRTC
    USARMYRESERVE
    GlobalMedic
    451ESC
    807TMC
    BoldEagle26

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