642nd RSG prepares units for Operation Bold Eagle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015200" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Col. Melissa Lutnick, brigade operations officer (S-3) for the 642nd Regional Support Group, discusses the unit's role in Reception, Staging, Onward Movement and Integration (RSOI) during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. As the exercise's reception element, the 642nd RSG prepares Soldiers, equipment and sustainment resources before participating units begin training in a realistic, multi-domain environment designed to build readiness for large-scale combat operations.