Lt. Col. Melissa Lutnick, brigade operations officer (S-3) for the 642nd Regional Support Group, discusses the unit's role in Reception, Staging, Onward Movement and Integration (RSOI) during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. As the exercise's reception element, the 642nd RSG prepares Soldiers, equipment and sustainment resources before participating units begin training in a realistic, multi-domain environment designed to build readiness for large-scale combat operations.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 22:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015200
|VIRIN:
|260712-A-PI744-5070
|Filename:
|DOD_111848822
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 642nd RSG prepares units for Operation Bold Eagle, by MSG Christopher Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.