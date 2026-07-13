The Texas Military Department assists Texas A&M Task Force 1 in rescuing two dogs July 17, 2026 in Crystal City, Texas. The pair of dogs were transported to a local animal hospital and have since been reunited with their family. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Jason Santillana)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 17:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015195
|VIRIN:
|260717-A-GF227-3143
|Filename:
|DOD_111848712
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|CRYSTAL CITY, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas Military Department Dog Rescue with Texas A&M Task Force 1, by SPC Jason Santillana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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