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    Texas Military Department Dog Rescue with Texas A&M Task Force 1

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    CRYSTAL CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Video by Spc. Jason Santillana 

    Texas Military Department

    The Texas Military Department assists Texas A&M Task Force 1 in rescuing two dogs July 17, 2026 in Crystal City, Texas. The pair of dogs were transported to a local animal hospital and have since been reunited with their family. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Jason Santillana)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 17:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015195
    VIRIN: 260717-A-GF227-3143
    Filename: DOD_111848712
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: CRYSTAL CITY, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Texas Military Department Dog Rescue with Texas A&M Task Force 1, by SPC Jason Santillana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Central Texas
    Bossier City
    Uvalde
    Texas Military Department
    Texas
    Stay Weather Aware

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