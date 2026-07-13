Maritime leaders prepare to participate in the African Maritime Forces Summit 26 in Rabat, Morocco, from July 20-24, 2026. This video trailer highlights the importance of maritime cooperation between U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, and African regional partners. By building these strategic relationships, allied forces ensure regional stability and safeguard shared waters, acting as a critical component of broader NATO and international security strategies. This video production was created on July 18, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 14:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015191
|VIRIN:
|260718-M-EE367-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111848622
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|RABAT, MA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, African Maritime Forces Summit 2026 Trailer, by Sgt Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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