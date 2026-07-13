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    African Maritime Forces Summit 2026 Trailer

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    RABAT, MOROCCO

    07.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Noah Masog  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Maritime leaders prepare to participate in the African Maritime Forces Summit 26 in Rabat, Morocco, from July 20-24, 2026. This video trailer highlights the importance of maritime cooperation between U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, and African regional partners. By building these strategic relationships, allied forces ensure regional stability and safeguard shared waters, acting as a critical component of broader NATO and international security strategies. This video production was created on July 18, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 14:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015191
    VIRIN: 260718-M-EE367-1001
    Filename: DOD_111848622
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: RABAT, MA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Maritime Forces Summit 2026 Trailer, by Sgt Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Morocco
    AMFS
    African Maritime Forces Summit
    Marines
    USMC
    maritime security

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