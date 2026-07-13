African Maritime Forces Summit 2026 Trailer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015191" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maritime leaders prepare to participate in the African Maritime Forces Summit 26 in Rabat, Morocco, from July 20-24, 2026. This video trailer highlights the importance of maritime cooperation between U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, and African regional partners. By building these strategic relationships, allied forces ensure regional stability and safeguard shared waters, acting as a critical component of broader NATO and international security strategies. This video production was created on July 18, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)