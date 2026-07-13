89th Airlift Wing Mission Video

An official mission video highlights the global Special Air Mission airlift, logistics, aerial port and communications capabilities of the 89th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 30, 2025. The wing functions as one of 17 active-duty wings assigned to Air Mobility Command, providing specialized transportation and command center capabilities for the president, vice president, cabinet members, combatant commanders, and senior military and elected leaders as tasked by the White House, the Air Force chief of staff and Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 13:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015190
|VIRIN:
|250630-F-DS607-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111848603
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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