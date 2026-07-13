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    89th Airlift Wing Mission Video

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    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Gabrielle Winn 

    89th Airlift Wing

    An official mission video highlights the global Special Air Mission airlift, logistics, aerial port and communications capabilities of the 89th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 30, 2025. The wing functions as one of 17 active-duty wings assigned to Air Mobility Command, providing specialized transportation and command center capabilities for the president, vice president, cabinet members, combatant commanders, and senior military and elected leaders as tasked by the White House, the Air Force chief of staff and Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 13:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015190
    VIRIN: 250630-F-DS607-1001
    Filename: DOD_111848603
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    89th Airlift Wing
    SAM Fox

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