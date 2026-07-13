89th Airlift Wing Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015190" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An official mission video highlights the global Special Air Mission airlift, logistics, aerial port and communications capabilities of the 89th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 30, 2025. The wing functions as one of 17 active-duty wings assigned to Air Mobility Command, providing specialized transportation and command center capabilities for the president, vice president, cabinet members, combatant commanders, and senior military and elected leaders as tasked by the White House, the Air Force chief of staff and Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)