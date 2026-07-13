U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Matthew Cazenave, the First Sergeant of Task Force Rough Rider, moves through West End alongside Servicemembers during a daytime patrol in Washington, D.C., as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Through visible presence, disciplined leadership, and close coordination with local law enforcement partners, National Guard Soldiers help deter crime, build public trust, and support a safe, welcoming environment across the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 09:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015189
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-AB787-5481
|PIN:
|7182026
|Filename:
|DOD_111848572
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mic'd Up: Checking on the "Joes" of Task Force Rough Rider, by SFC Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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