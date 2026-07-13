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    Mic'd Up: Checking on the "Joes" of Task Force Rough Rider

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Matthew Cazenave, the First Sergeant of Task Force Rough Rider, moves through West End alongside Servicemembers during a daytime patrol in Washington, D.C., as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Through visible presence, disciplined leadership, and close coordination with local law enforcement partners, National Guard Soldiers help deter crime, build public trust, and support a safe, welcoming environment across the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jaccob Hearn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 09:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015189
    VIRIN: 260715-A-AB787-5481
    PIN: 7182026
    Filename: DOD_111848572
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Mic'd Up: Checking on the "Joes" of Task Force Rough Rider, by SFC Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    District of Columbia
    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSAFE
    DCSafeandBeauitful

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