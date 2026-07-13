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    2-3 FA June team of the month

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    TORUN, POLAND

    06.25.2026

    Video by 1st Lt. Bryan Kott 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team competed from 0000 to 0800 on June 26 during the Battalion’s Team of the Month competition in Poland, testing their skills, endurance, and knowledge across a series of demanding events. The competition included Physical Training events, weapons assembly and disassembly, land navigation in full combat kit, Drill and Ceremony, and a Soldier knowledge board for all participants. The event highlighted the grit, discipline, teamwork, and professionalism that define the Battalion, with every team demonstrating exceptional determination throughout the night and reinforcing that readiness never rests. At the conclusion of the competition, Bravo Battery earned the title of Team of the Month and was recognized by the Battalion Command Team for its outstanding performance. Congratulations to Bravo Battery, and thank you to every Soldier who competed. Your dedication strengthens the Battalion and ensures we remain ready to answer the nation’s call. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Bryan R. Kott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 11:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015188
    VIRIN: 260626-A-UC452-9939
    Filename: DOD_111848531
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: TORUN, PL

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    This work, 2-3 FA June team of the month, by 1LT Bryan Kott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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