2-3 FA June team of the month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015188" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team competed from 0000 to 0800 on June 26 during the Battalion’s Team of the Month competition in Poland, testing their skills, endurance, and knowledge across a series of demanding events. The competition included Physical Training events, weapons assembly and disassembly, land navigation in full combat kit, Drill and Ceremony, and a Soldier knowledge board for all participants. The event highlighted the grit, discipline, teamwork, and professionalism that define the Battalion, with every team demonstrating exceptional determination throughout the night and reinforcing that readiness never rests. At the conclusion of the competition, Bravo Battery earned the title of Team of the Month and was recognized by the Battalion Command Team for its outstanding performance. Congratulations to Bravo Battery, and thank you to every Soldier who competed. Your dedication strengthens the Battalion and ensures we remain ready to answer the nation’s call. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Bryan R. Kott)