B-Roll: VMM-164 (Rein.) operate forward arming, refueling point

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, operate a forward arming and refueling point during flight operations at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific, July 17, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 16:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015182
|VIRIN:
|260717-M-IA046-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111848444
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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