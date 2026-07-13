(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    B-Roll: VMM-164 (Rein.) operate forward arming, refueling point

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, operate a forward arming and refueling point during flight operations at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific, July 17, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015182
    VIRIN: 260717-M-IA046-1001
    Filename: DOD_111848444
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: VMM-164 (Rein.) operate forward arming, refueling point, by Sgt Cassidy Shepherd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU, Marines, USMC, VMM-164, VMM-363, RIMPAC 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video