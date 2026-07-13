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    Little Leathernecks: MCBH hosts physical fitness events and Presidential Fitness Test

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    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Kids at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) participate in the Presidential Fitness Test at MCBH, July 17, 2026. The event encouraged physical fitness, resilience, and teamwork by having participants complete the Presidential Physical Fitness Test alongside Marine Corps inspired physical training, combat fitness activities, and leadership development exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 21:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015175
    VIRIN: 260718-M-GP262-1001
    Filename: DOD_111848204
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Little Leathernecks: MCBH hosts physical fitness events and Presidential Fitness Test, by LCpl Samuel Estridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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