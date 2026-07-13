Little Leathernecks: MCBH hosts physical fitness events and Presidential Fitness Test

Kids at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) participate in the Presidential Fitness Test at MCBH, July 17, 2026. The event encouraged physical fitness, resilience, and teamwork by having participants complete the Presidential Physical Fitness Test alongside Marine Corps inspired physical training, combat fitness activities, and leadership development exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 21:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015175
|VIRIN:
|260718-M-GP262-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111848204
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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