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    Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta

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    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2026

    Video by Cpl. MaKenna Hearne 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines, and Indo Pacific military members, participate in the annual John D. Kaupiko canoe Regatta at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 12, 2026. The annual John D. Kaupiko memorial Regatta celebrates Hawaiian culture, traditional watercraft skills and partnerships between the military and local community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 21:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015173
    VIRIN: 260713-M-BT636-1001
    Filename: DOD_111848194
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta, by Cpl MaKenna Hearne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Regatta
    paddle
    canoe
    MCBH
    Hawaii

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