Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta

U.S. Marines, and Indo Pacific military members, participate in the annual John D. Kaupiko canoe Regatta at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 12, 2026. The annual John D. Kaupiko memorial Regatta celebrates Hawaiian culture, traditional watercraft skills and partnerships between the military and local community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 21:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015173
|VIRIN:
|260713-M-BT636-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111848194
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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